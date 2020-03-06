DuBOIS — McDonald’s and Red Lobster, both located on Route 255 in Sandy Township, were expected to reopen late Thursday afternoon after lightning struck an electrical box at McDonald’s Tuesday night at about 6 p.m.
Both restaurants were closed from Tuesday night through Thursday early evening.
McDonald’s Area Supervisor Don Hayden said the electrical line was damaged from the transformer, but no damage occurred inside the restaurant. He said no fire was determined but there was smoke through the outside of the panel.
Jewell Electric and Penelec have been working to repair the transformer box which is shared by both McDonalds and Red Lobster, said Hayden.
“We’re sorry to have had to turn away customers, but we’re hoping to be ready to open by dinner,” Hayden said Thursday.
“The last three days have been hard to swallow business-wise,” said Red Lobster General Manager John Pompa. “Of course, none of us want to lose any business and turn away our devoted guests. We’ve been lucky to have Penelec and Jewell’s Electric working night and day to get us all back on our feet again.”
Pompa said he is also thankful to have dedicated employees and managers at Red Lobster, who have all worked around these obstacles for three days, including doing everything by pen and paper on Wednesday.
When the transformer “blew,” it definitely scared everyone in the restaurant, Pompa said, and made the building shake.
“Hopefully everything will be restored, and we can have a nice, busy weekend,” Pompa said.
The Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident at McDonalds Restaurant at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.