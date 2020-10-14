ST. MARYS — The Meals on Wheels program in the St. Marys area is currently searching for substitute drivers interested in the rewarding experience of giving back to senior citizens.
MOW President and Coordinator Sally Wilson said the effort offers hot meals to nearly 40 residents in St. Marys, separated by three routes. Elk Haven Nursing Home prepares the hot meals delivered to the residents.
Wilson noted she has about 30 drivers she needs to “cover,” in case someone calls in sick or is unable to drive.
Wilson, who has been involved with MOW for about five years, handles the three routes Monday through Friday.
In order for a resident to participate, they have to be recommended by someone, such as a community nurse or doctor, Wilson said.
Around lunch time, the resident receives their meal, but the experience means much more than that to both the resident and the volunteers, Wilson said.
“A lot of drivers get to know the people they deliver to,” she said. “It’s someone who is checking in with them every day.”
Nationwide, there are more than two million volunteers involved with MOW, she said, keeping 2.5 million seniors safe and living at home.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, MOW volunteers now leave the meals in coolers on the resident’s porch, Wilson said. That way, there is less contact, but someone is still checking on the senior each day.
The program has seen 47 percent more seniors participate than before March 1.
“That many more people were in need of the program,” she said. “We had a real increase.”
MOW volunteers range from younger people to seniors themselves, Wilson says.
“It’s a rewarding experience, and it’s not a huge time commitment,” she said. “The route can be done in an hour.”
With further questions or interest in being a substitute MOW driver, call Wilson at 814-834-3255.