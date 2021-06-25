JOHNSONBURG — “Because everybody is somebody’s someone.”
Two mothers grieving the loss of their children came together to turn their pain into purpose, creating an organization that spreads awareness and provides support to anyone, from all walks of life, who may be struggling.
“The Mecca-Mann Mission, Inc.,” an organization currently based in Elk County, was started in memory of Andy Mecca, who died July 5, 2018, and Kaysie Mann, who died Dec. 10, 2017.
Their mothers, President DeAnna Brooks and Vice President Lynell Rusciolelli, joined forces in April 2019, creating a safe space for others like themselves.
The two ladies were among several vendors talking with visitors at the first Johnsonburg Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, held Wednesday on Market Street.
The Mecca-Mann Mission has three focus areas, including prevention through education, raising awareness and lowering stigmas through helping others who struggle and advocate work and recidivism, “impacting the cycle of release from prison and re-conviction,” according to the mission pamphlet.
The group is not only dedicated to anyone who may be close to substance abuse, but rather anyone struggling with anything, said Brooks. It acts as a resource, or a gateway, helping people find the program that is right for them and their situation.
Currently, though, Mecca-Mann’s resources are widely dedicated to the substance abuse problem in the Elk County community, where the need is greatest, said Brooks.
“We are here to spare mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and families the pain of ‘that phone call,’ in memory of Andrew and Kaysie, who, like almost 800,000 others over 10 years, lost their lives in preventable tragedies,” according to the mission packet. The organization is seeking to collaborate with others in the community who want to be a part of the solution.
The ladies also contributed their stories to the newly-published book, “Ripples: Effects of Addiction,” a collaborative effort of the local organization “Messengers on Missions” and Patricia Greene. The book, which tells the stories of those impacted by today’s epidemic, was on display at the farmers market, along with purple T-shirts that displayed the “Because everybody is somebody’s someone” logo, backpacks, purple awareness ribbons and informational resources.
The Mission has a program designed to teach third and fourth graders coping skills they can utilize as they get older, also offering comfort backpacks to children who may be in a traumatic situation. It’s important, said Brooks and Rusciolelli, to introduce proper, positive life tools to children at a young age.
Prior to COVID-19, the Mecca-Mann Mission ladies were working on visiting the prison, said Rusciolelli, which has been put on hold currently, but is a goal for the future.
The Mecca-Mann Mission Inc. will host “Kaysie’s Sunshine Ride and Dice Run” at 10 a.m. at Kemmer Farm in Kersey on July 24. Those who want a guaranteed T-shirt should register by July 2. “Andy’s Jeep Ride” will be held at the Dam Inn Sept. 25, and a Craft and Snack event at the Wilcox Recreation Center Nov. 24.
Visit The Mecca-Mann Mission Inc. on Facebook.