BROOKVILLE — Thomas and Sue Ann Troutman are spiritual consultants who have found multiple ways to help others through their practices.
Thomas said he always knew he was a bit different, but never paid much mind to it. A trip to Gettysburg opened his eyes to the good he could do.
During a tour, he noticed a girl being followed by a spirit. The “man” he saw wanted her to know that she didn't need to feel guilty anymore.
Thomas was shocked to learn it was someone she had broken up with, who committed suicide shortly after, leaving her with guilt. Thomas passed the message along to her, bringing her to tears.
“That was whenever I said, 'this is what I'm meant to do,' I'm meant to heal people...” Troutman said.
Seeing her reaction changed his outlook on his abilities. He began reaching out to other practitioners of the metaphysical to hone his abilities. He worked at the Crystal Cauldron in Reynoldsville for some time, developing his skill.
His wife, Sue Ann was inspired by him to find her own practice. She found astrology to be her niche in the community. She said it's not just the vague horoscopes found in media, but personalized based on factors about the specific person she is meeting with.
“There has been extreme cases that we have faced that we didn't charge at all because we didn't feel it was right. There's a moral ethic to what we do. The first thing is to help others,” Thomas said.
Not only do the two enjoy being able to help people through their practice, but they have found ways to further their reach with donations. The couple have picked six organizations they will be donating in the coming months. The first is the Lupus Foundation of America, which is close to Thomas' heart.
“During the month of December, I was trying to figure out what to do next because there was a large part of me that said 'I'm not doing enough,'” Thomas said.
His mother was diagnosed with Lupus after years of misdiagnosis. He said there isn't much information about the disease, so it is often overlooked for other ailments. His goal is to not only donate to the cause, but bring some awareness to lesser known diseases and conditions.
“We do these (consultations) to help the people in front of us, but by raising that money we can help the people we don't see, or we may never see,” Sue Ann said.
Troutman has seen first-hand through his mother how difficult it can be to get a diagnosis, and the health complications that can arise while waiting. He hopes to contribute in some way to a cure or better testing for Lupus.
They can be found on Facebook under Draco's Divination and Andromeda's Astrology. They have links to the organizations they are currently fundraising for on their pages. They have several other causes lined up for the coming months they are hoping to help.