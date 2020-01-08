BENEZETTE — A massive crowd of onlookers will gather near Medix Run stream to watch people plunge into cold water for a good cause Saturday.
Medix Hotel’s 14th annual “Polar Bear Plunge” will be from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. at 23155 Quehanna Hwy., raising funds for Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic.
Medix Hotel Owner Peggy Decarli said that since there isn’t much to do outdoors during the month of January, the Plunge has become something to which the public looks forward, and a time to get together with friends.
“It started out with three guys, and has grown to 800 people attending, and maybe 20 plunging,” she said. “It simply has become a tradition for 14 years.”
There is also music, a bonfire in the parking lot and a food truck, Decarli said.
Businesses in the valley also offer specials that day, Decarli said, so many plungers and onlookers leave the event and visit other venues afterward.
“It’s nice that all of the business owners are also happy for the revenue it brings in, which is what it’s supposed to do — help everyone,” she said. “January is a tough month for small businesses, and this certainly helps.”
There will be a $3 cover charge for the event to help meet its costs, Decarli said.
“We had no clue it would become this big when we started 14 years ago,” she said. “To our surprise, it has become the biggest event in January in Elk County, and we are thankful for the support.”