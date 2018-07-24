DuBOIS — Those interested in meeting the new Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group’s manager, Dan Bowman, are invited to attend the next monthly Coffee and Commerce.
The event will be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Parkside Community Center located at 120 W. Park Ave., DuBois.
In addition to meeting Bowman, who started the position in mid-June, those attending will hear about upcoming projects and events to be hosted by the Downtown DuBois group.
The purpose of Coffee and Commerce is to keep business and building owners up to date on revitalization efforts being done on their behalf including beautification efforts, event development, outreach to the broader business, church, media and educational community and liaison with local, state, and federal government, according to Downtown DuBois President Julie Stewart.
Coffee and Commerce meetings are open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.