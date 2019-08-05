BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Church of God will host a week-long summer sport camp from Aug. 11-16 for children 4-years-old to sixth grade.
This will be a Mega Sports Camp, which gives children the opportunity to learn all the fundamentals of a sport of their choosing from the camp’s offered list. Sports being offered are basketball, cheerleading, flag football, baseball, and soccer. These are typically the sports offered every year at the camp.
The camp will also be filled with music, snacks, and teachings about good character. The camp will be from 6-8:30 p.m. every evening from Sunday to Thursday. The final day of camp, Friday, will be a finale and ice cream social from 6-7 p.m.
Mega Sports Camp is described as, “A fun, unique Vacation Bible School alternative,” according to the camp website. The website also says that more than 75 percent of children participate in organized sports, so offering a sports-based summer camp is great way to increase participation in Vacation Bible School.
This is the 11th year the church will be offering a sports camp as its Vacation Bible School. One of the hosts of the camp, Patty Burdge, said the church has stuck with the camp because it is unique to the area. She also said the camp typically draws about 55 children during the week.
During the Mega Sports Camp, children will have the opportunity to learn teamwork, hear gospel messages, grow in confidence, make new friends, try a new sport, and be encouraged along the way. If a child wants to start playing a sport, or try a new sport, this will be a good environment for them to branch out in, Burdge said.
Bible lessons during the camp will be based around Nehemiah and the Israelites who rebuilt the wall of Jerusalem. Sports stories that will be shared will focus on LeBron James, Katie Ledecky, JJ Watt, and the 2018 Women’s Olympic Hockey Team.
Each day will start with rally time and songs. Then the children will split apart to their different sports to practice drills and learn new skills. They will also participate in “huddle time” with with their sports groups, to apply the daily principle to everyday life. The children will all come back together for a half-time rally to talk more about how the biblical principles apply to different trials in life. They will go back for more sports drills, then end camp with a closing rally and songs.
A donation of $5 is needed to help cover the cost of the camp t-shirt, and the activities planned for the week. Children can be registered online, and the form can be found on the Brookville Church of God’s website.