BROOKVILLE — Megan Ann Narduzzi will face charges of endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at a June 12 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak in connection with a March 1 incident.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Brookville Police Officer Justin Miller made a routine traffic stop of a vehicle without a valid registration. While speaking with the driver, Miller reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car. Miller and another Brookville police officer then had the driver and the male occupant in the front passenger seat step out of the car and patted them down for weapons.
Miller reportedly then asked the female occupant in the back seat, who identified herself as Narduzzi and who was with her 15-month old daughter, to step out of the vehicle. Miller searched her purse for weapons and reportedly found a stamp bag of heroin and a bud of marijuana. He then patted down Narduzzi and reportedly found 10 stamp bags of heroin on her person.
According to the affidavit, Narduzzi told Miller she was on probation in Westmoreland County for driving under the influence and reportedly said she uses approximately two bags of heroin a day. She reportedly admitted to drinking and to smoking marijuana that evening while she was with her daughter.