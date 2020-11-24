REYNOLDSVILLE — Local author and teacher Melissa Mulhollan recently shared the inspiration and success of her book, “The Coaching Classroom,” a book that outlines how to implement self-help techniques in the classroom.
According to Mulhollan, it started almost 10 years ago when her students at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) were struggling to have good test scores. She said the scores were bad, and despite all the ideas she was coming up with for new, innovative lessons to help the students, nothing seemed to improve their scores.
“I think the problem is they don’t know they can do it, so I need to bolster their self-worth so they actually believe they can do the work,” Mulhollan said.
After this realization, she started haphazardly implementing ways to do this in her classroom. Then she learned about a life-coaching course and invited someone into her classroom to give a talk to the students. She had someone speak to her class in 2013, and had her own life coaching certification in 2014.
She then spent the next three years finding ways to implement life coaching into her classroom to better her students in more ways than just the test scores.
“I just saw how well it was working with students overall well-being and how it improved their overall academic performance. I thought ‘wow, wouldn’t it be so great if everyone was using it,’ but they can’t unless I tell them about it,” Mulhollan said.
She said over this time period the scores increased by 27.44 percent.
“After that three-year period is when I sat back and thought ‘wow, this really works,’” Mulhollan said. “I felt like I would be remiss not sharing this.”
She said she’s always wanted to be an author and write a book, but wasn’t sure what she wanted to write about. Nothing “spoke” to her until this topic. She said some people tried to talk her out of writing a book just geared towards education, but said her book can be applied to anyone to help better their lives.
From this book and her success in her own classroom, Mulhollan now teaches a class that is a spinoff from her book. The class is a half-year credit required for freshmen to take that is about emotional intelligence, self-care and other such things students benefit from.
“All your other classes prepare you to get a job, my class is preparing you to keep it,” Mulhollan said.
Mulhollan even believes students would benefit if some of the techniques in her book were applied at the elementary level. In her new class, she asked her students why they stopped being excited about school like they were when they were younger.
Many of them told her it stopped being fun, and focused a lot on criticism they received from teachers. Mulhollan believes that elementary teachers could teach coping skills early on for when things don’t go as planned, so the students can handle it better.
She also said many of the students go from having fun in elementary school to a heavier class load in middle school, and some of the kids are not equipped to handle it.
“This whole one size fits all, I’m not foolish enough to think that, and I don’t state that. I understand we’re all coming from so many different places. Even our personalities. It does get you started thinking how these things can work best for you,” Mulhollan said. “It gives you the ideas. It’s as much about how to use it in the classroom as it is to use with yourself and your friends and family.”
She said there are tons of other positives to helping a student increase their self-esteem other than testing. According to her, there is tons of information showing improving a student’s self-worth changes how they feel about themselves, their relationship to others, their performance in class, and their overall wellness.
Questions she asks of teachers: Would you want to be a student in your class and would you enjoy your class if you were stuck going there, and if the answer is “no” what should you do?
Her book can be found at local bookstores such as B’s Books in Punxsutawney, the Watershed Book Store in Brookville, and Tattered Corner in her hometown of Meadville. It is also available at Barnes and Noble and on Amazon.