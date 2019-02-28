Member Jessica Mondi describes the Sons of Israel Synagogue in DuBois as “comfortable and welcoming.”
“When I first started coming, my boys were ages 3 and 4,” Mondi said. “We would go and we would sit in services and they would start to get antsy. One of the other members would go and grab crayon for a coloring book for them. Everybody was just happy we were here.”
Sons of Israel Synagogue is the center of the Jewish community in the region serving Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, and Jefferson counties in rural Pennsylvania, said Mondi.
Because the congregation is so small, Rabbi Bruce Gottleib, who lives near Cleveland, Ohio, conducts services once a month. He has served the Sons of Israel for approximately 12 years.
Though the synagogue has only about 20 families in total, almost everyone participates in some type of community activity, said Mondi.
“Then the kids, also, they walk around with a little box at services and they sing a song about Tanakh,” said Mondi. “They collect money from all the members, and then they send that money to the food pantry. It’s not a ton, because we’re really small. But, our goal is to teach them to help when you can.”
A Jewish worship service includes lighting candles at the beginning, reciting some chants and singing songs, said Mondi.
“We’ll do, I think, 15 to 20 minutes of different prayers and responsive reading,” said Mondi. “It’s very participatory. The kids go up and help open up the Ark where the Torah is kept and they help undress the Torah. The rabbi will read from the Torah and we do prayers because the Torah is the most sacred part of the service. We do our prayers for those who are sick and need to heal and our prayers for those who have passed. We do those right after that because that’s the most sacred part. So, they correlate.”
The rabbi will then conduct a sermon.
“It’s something that generally relates to the Torah portion or if there’s something really big going on in the world like the Pittsburgh shooting, he’ll talk about that,” said Mondi. “Everything that he talks about he brings it into a, ‘Well, here’s how we could actually relate it today.’ So, his sermons are very educational and applicable. Then we close up, finish up with a song and we come down here for the education and food.”
The only time that there is not food is Yom Kippur because that is a day of fasting, said Mondi.
Like many, Mondi said members of the Sons of Israel congregation were in “such a state of shock” when the mass shooting occurred at the Tree of Life — Or L’Simcha Congregation in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018, while Shabbat morning services were being held. Eleven people were killed and seven were injured.
“The fact that it was so close to home, I mean, we were scared,” said Mondi.
Since then, a state police trooper conducted an active shooter presentation for the local congregation.
“It helped answer our questions. He walked through the building, and told us what we’re doing right and what we could improve on,” said Mondi. “It confirmed that we are doing the right things to make sure we stay safe. We’d rather be prepared.”
