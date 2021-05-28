The following is a list of area Memorial Day services submitted to The Courier Express.
Clearfield CountyThe DuBois American Legion will host the annual Memorial Day program at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Morningside Cemetery on Route 255. Paul Kennedy, a past American Legion Department of Pennsylvania Commander with an extensive military career, will be the guest speaker, according to American Legion Commander Mike White.
Treasure Lake will hold a Memorial Day Remembrance at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Lakeview Lodge Gazebo. “Taps” will be performed by John Wingert, prayer with Pastor David Ginn from the Treasure Lake Church. There will be a Touch-A-Truck event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lakeview Lodge parking lot. Representatives from the Pennsylvania State Police, AmServ LTD/DuSAN Ambulance, U.S. Army, Sandy Township Police, Superior Energy Resources and North Point Fire Co. are scheduled to attend.
The DuBois VFW Post 813 will hold a Memorial Day service at St. Catherine’s Cemetery at 9 a.m. Monday, May 31. They will honor the grave of Richard “Dick” Fioravanti, a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War era.
Jefferson County
Reynoldsville will host a Memorial Day event at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, at the Kenneth E. Lyons Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street in Reynoldsville. If inclement weather, it will be held at the Reynoldsville American Legion.
The Falls Creek Memorial Day Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Falls Creek Veterans Memorial Park, corner of Main and Third streets. Please bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, it will be moved to the Presbyterian Church on Main Street. The new monument will also be unveiled and dedicated at this event.
American Legion Post 102 and VFW Post 204 will have a Memorial Day ceremony on the Jefferson County Courthouse lawn on Monday, May 31, beginning at noon. Immediately following this the second phase of the service will take place at the Grand Army of the Republic at the Brookville Cemetery.
The Beechtree Cemetery will hold its annual Memorial Day program on Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at the cemetery. The program will be led by Rev. Terry Felt. In case of inclement weather, the service will be at the pavilion. A concession stand will be available after the service. All proceeds benefit the cemetery summer maintenance fund. All are welcome.
The 137th annual Memorial Day Service at the Beechwoods Cemetery will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31 at the cemetery chapel. The address will be given by Krupa Steele with music by Jeanne Askey. In case of rain the service will be held at the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church. All are invited.
Big Run will have a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery. If it is raining, it will be held at the Big Run War Memorial.
Veterans will open a new site at the Richardsville Cemetery for the interment of the ashes of American flags on Monday, May 31 at 1 p.m. The Richardsville Cemetery Association has donated a double lot for the interment. American Legion Post 102 and VFW Post 204 purchased a memorial stone to mark the spot and a flag pole and light for the site.
There will be a Memorial Day service in Summerville on Monday, May 31 at 3 p.m. at the Summerville Veteran’s Memorial Park.
Elk County
The City of St. Marys will host a 2021 Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, beginning on Center Street and concluding on The Diamond downtown.
The Ridgway American Legion will host its Memorial Day event beginning on the West End bridge at 9 a.m. Monday, followed by a ceremony on the Elk County Courthouse lawn.
The Johnsonburg Community Trust will be displaying American flags at the Memorial Football Field Monday to remember and honor those who sacrificed their lives for their country.