REYNOLDSVILLE — With buildings coming down and the project moving forward, the Memorial Park Committee here began discussing forming sub-committees to facilitate the making of decisions.
The Memorial Park Committee is currently functioning as a sub-committee of the Reynoldsville Community Association. To be an operating committee, the members need to decide how they will operate, vote, who can be on the board, and what their bylaws will be. Once this is all established, it will be fully functioning committee with officers and set rules, according to member Sam Bundy.
The committee hopes to establish sub-committees to determine how they will fundraise, how they will reward their top donors, and create a final design for the layout of the park.
“This is a community effort, and we have to be as transparent as possible so the community sees where the money is going, and where its coming from,” Bundy said.
The Park Committee is planning to offer platinum, gold, and silver sponsorships each year for groups who make higher donation amounts toward the maintenance of the park. The actual amounts have yet to be determined, and will be discussed once a subcommittee has been formed.
Subcommittees will allow the project to move along faster and more smoothly than previously with monthly meetings. Some members were worried that committees wouldn’t meet outside of the monthly meeting of the whole working committee.
“We all have a goal, and we all know we have to reach that goal. So each committee knows they have to meet because they’re a vital part of reaching that goal. This isn’t like perpetual, continuing meetings on borough councils. Our goal is to be at a wonderful ceremony down there dedicating that park,” Bundy said.
The Committee is planning to have sub-committees established and bylaws written by the next meeting. Once the subcommittees are formed, they will begin to make more of the major decisions within those groups.