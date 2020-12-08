BIG RUN — Big Run native Martha Jones thought up a way to honor two KIA veterans from the area this year with a memorial Christmas tree at the Festival of the Trees.
James Leroy Wise Jr. and James Albert Wingert were about one year apart in age, and grew up right next door to one another. Each was killed in action about 16 months apart from one another.
Wise was born in December 1948, and was 19 years old when he joined the Army. His Vietnam tour started on Aug. 17 1967, and he was killed on Feb. 2, 1968.
Wingert was born April 17, 1949, and was 20 when he joined the Marines. His Vietnam tour started July 3, 1969, and he was killed on Aug. 23, 1969.
“Wingert is our family, and (Wise) was the next door neighbor. They both lived downtown right beside each other,” said Kris Crytser, a member of CARES and Jones’ granddaughter.
Jones is Wingert’s aunt, and wanted to honor the two this year at the tree festival with a memorial tree in their honor. Jones is in her 80s, and directed the rest of her family on what they would be doing to make this tree a reality.
There are two ornaments on the tree, one for each man, that were hand painted by Jones in memory of them. The tree is topped with two stars painted to represent the gold star families. Two posts are in the ground in front of the tree providing brief information about each of the men.
Wingert’s sister, Cathy Lovelace, also attended the tree lighting. She said their two families were all very close growing up.
“We all were. Between the siblings and us, we were in each others’ houses eating lunch, playing together,” Wingert said.
Wise’s brother couldn’t make it the night of Light Up Night, but Jones had called him about the tree as well, and he planned to come the next day to see the memorial tree.
The tree will remain in front of the Big Run War Memorial for the remainder of the month as part of the Festival of the Trees by the CARES group.