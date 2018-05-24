DuBOIS — When Dennis (Denny) Haas looks back at an old photo of himself in uniform, he can’t help but recount the war stories that bring tears to the eyes of anyone with whom he shares them.
Haas is a U.S. Vietnam Veteran, having served in the Navy for 24 years. He was based in several different places, with his first tour being in Vietnam under CTF 116 River Patrol Forces, where he was a “gunner” on river patrol boats.
In the accompanying photograph of Haas, he is standing in a field immediately before the Cambodian invasion occurred. One experience embedded in his memory from March of 1970 saw the river patrol boat he was on ambushed and blown apart — sending Haas flying with its broken pieces.
“All I could see was fire where the boat once was,” he said.
He spent three nights and four days evading the invasion of the Vietnamese, by staying hidden in a fish trap covered by brush. He recalls being able to hear the steps and noises of the enemy while he stayed concealed.
He was listed as a missing person, since there were no known survivors of the boat explosion. He was eventually rescued by another river patrol and was proclaimed the only survivor. He suffered eight broken ribs and other injuries. He recovered in Japan, then went to parachute rigger school and jump school around 1971.
Haas spent the next two years working with aviation equipment, such as F-4 phantom and F-14 tomcats, and was a crew chief and maintenance chief. He retired as a Command Master Chief.
In 1983, when he was working on the flight deck of the USS John F. Kennedy, he saw an accident that amputated the legs of two men, something he says is burned into his memory forever.
“I’ve seen a lot of people get killed,” he said. “That moment took me back to Vietnam, and I knew what to do.”
As many as 249 sailors were killed in action in 2 years, Haas said, and he has lost a lot of friends. He even received a phone call in 2005 from a man he assumed had been killed many years earlier in battle, but was thrilled to hear he was wrong — his old friend was still alive.
Haas is a life member of American Legion Post 17 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813 in DuBois, a member of the Game Wardens of Vietnam Association, a life member of Disabled American Veterans and he is a national executive committeeman for the Legion. The committee votes on resolutions and if approved locally, they go to state and national conventions, representing two million veterans, Haas said.
The label of “war hero” has its costs, though. Haas has his battle scars, including diabetes, nephropathy and post traumatic stress disorder, like many other veterans.
The most crippling, though, is throat cancer, for which he still receives chemotherapy. It all started when Haas had a mini stroke, and then found out from his Veterans Administration doctor that he had a growth on his throat. The throat cancer is thought to be from having been sprayed with “agent orange” — a powerful herbicide — on the river during Vietnam.
Awareness of common after-war struggles is important, since veteran homelessness and suicide is very prevalent today, Haas said. He is a big advocate of the VA healthcare system and the vets it helps, since many struggle with medical and mental issues to this day.
Although he keeps in touch with his old war buddies, certain reunions and visiting the Vietnam Memorial Wall are things that make him too emotional, Haas said. He stays involved locally because veterans can understand one another like no one else can.
“That’s how I got involved with the American Legion — I missed that fellowship,” he said. “When you’re in combat, the closest people you’ll be close to your entire life are who is next to you and who is behind you.”
Haas told his nephew, who is now in the U.S. Navy, to “take care of everyone around you, because one day, they’ll be taking care of you.”
Local veterans organizations work actively to stay involved in the community, doing things like donating $5,000 in scholarships each year and contributing to charities like the Children’s Miracle Network and the Homeless Veterans Corporation.
Even despite major injuries and PTSD, many men and women want to go back to war because they miss the rush of combat, Haas said. Thanks to medical and technological advancements, more are able to return after injuries.
“We go to all the sendoffs (of the military) and homecomings, not to recruit, but to be there for their families,” he said. “It’s about veterans helping veterans. If we don’t help each other, no one will.”
With around 360 Vietnam vets dying each week, it is of the essence to keep their spirit alive by honoring those who have helped us get to where we are in the U.S. today, Haas said.
“Any time people see a young man or woman in uniform, they need to thank them,” he said, “not just for their service, but for their sacrifice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.