ST. MARYS — Family members and friends of Clare A. Hoffman of St. Marys gathered at Benzinger Park on Wednesday to see a tree be planted in her memory.
“Memory trees” are one of the Shade Tree Commission’s most popular initiatives, said secretary/treasurer Cly Hornung. The species of the tree, as well as the planting location, is determined by the STC, as well as input from the family and donor of the individual.
There are six members on the STC — David Larkin, Gail Shturtz, Hornung, Lisa Sorg, Stephen Bagley and consultant Toby Herzing of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
West Creek Nursery Owner Dave Grotzinger did the planting around the memorial plaque, as Hoffman’s family and friends observed, some with tears in their eyes.
These trees typically would have been planted in the spring, but things are a little different this year, Hornung noted.
“A memorial tree is a way to remember a significant individual — someone who deserves a lasting remembrance,” the STC flyer says.
Vice Chairwoman Shturtz thanked the small crowd for attending the planting, as well as Hoffman’s husband, Jude.
A second planting was also held at Luhr Park that day in memory of Pat Clyde, a memorial gift from Cindy Taylor.
Hornung said trees have been planted in memory of several local people. In 2018, a family collected funds for their father’s 90th birthday, planting a tree in his memory in the spring. One has also been planted for a St. Marys sports coach.
The commission typically hosts an Arbor Day event with area students in the fall, where they learn how to plant a tree and the importance of the environment, Hornung says.
The group of 10 women who had the idea for Hoffman’s memory tree said, “Clare meant so much to us. Our love for her goes on. We will keep her in our hearts, always.”