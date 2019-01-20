BROCKWAY – Mengle Memorial Library added a Books in Homes Program. The idea for the program came to the library when Sandy Preston, a Title I teacher at Brockway Area Elementary School, brought her students to the library. Preston suggested that students needed high-interest books at home to keep any reading gains they get at school.
“Studies show kids need books at home to be able to read well,” Mengle Head Librarian Darlene Marshall said.
Scholastic Publishing’s website recently dealt with a study on literacy published in Social Science Research. The study indicates that having books in the home can help children with literacy, math comprehension, and problem solving. According to Scholastic Publishing, literacy rates skyrocket when a home has 80 books inside, but as few as 10 books makes a difference.
However, for young families, that is often neither an option nor a priority. One option to is to go to the local library, but some families find their ability to get back to the library to return a book – especially during the summer – difficult.
“When Mrs. Preston found out many of her kids didn’t have any books at home," Marshall said, "she suggested getting books from the library. We told kids that if they couldn’t get the book back until the end of summer, then we’ll be okay with that.”
Marshall found donors to help bring literacy to the homes in Brockway. The Frank Varischetti Foundation provided $1,900 and the Gray Family Foundation gave $2,000. This allowed Marshall to spend $3.25 per book.
“We get Scholastic books by the bushel,” Marshall said. “We found the kids were all fighting over one book, a Captain Underpants book. We had to get more from that franchise to meet the demand.”
While some may cringe at the Captain Underpants title, the books are high-interest to sixth graders. Preston told Marshall that a child reading the same book over and over again is very helpful, teaching them reading and comprehension skills while creating a positive memory with that book.
“Parents might be annoyed reading the same book over and over, but it’s important to the kids’ development,” Marshall said. “And the positive memories with reading will help them keep reading.”
Many libraries are dealing with budget cuts and restricting programs. In Mengle’s case, one of the major funding sources has decreased its giving. Marshall has to find ways to keep the library current and running, but also make it relevant to the community. Books in Homes is a way to do that.
“We get kids to come into the library and look around,” Marshall said. “Our kids’ library is a fun place. Parents and grandparents come here, and they get to see how excited their kids are.”
Now that the library is sending books home with kids, and the kids get to keep those books, Marshall hopes that will create lifelong readers.
“Getting sixth graders excited to pick out a book is a big deal,” Marshall said. “That’s why we spent a little extra money to get books kids actually like.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.