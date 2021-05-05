BROCKWAY — The Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway is finalizing plans for this year’s Remake Learning Days program at the library.
The theme is “plant a rainbow” and focuses on books about flowers, encouraging participants to create their own rainbows by drawing them or planting flowers.
The book driving this theme is “Planting a Rainbow” by Lois Ehlert, which can be read, or listened to at https://rb.gy/ud4drv.
Mengle Memorial Library Director Darlene Marshall recently got approved by Remaking Learning Days for her plans to celebrate this year’s theme at the library and help children participate.
“Plant a rainbow of colors with others in your community. Start by looking at a book on flowers and then create or draw a flower to share with someone special,” Marshall said.
The Mengle Library has a make-and-take table that was available to create a flower from May 3 to 5, but will be closed from May 6 to 8 for a scheduled electrical pole replacement. Marshall said the library will likely add additional dates once the details with the electrical issues are resolved.
“Remake Learning Days is an innovative learning festival for families and youth. These hands-on and engaging events are designed for kids of all ages at libraries, schools, tech centers, museums, play spaces, community centers, and more,” said Marshall.
The library is also offering a “Colors in Nature Scavenger Hunt” with a color wheel activity that can be found on the Mengle Memorial Library Facebook page. A color wheel viewer is available for children to print out and use to find matching colors in nature.
Children are encouraged to take their color wheel viewer out to nature and take a walk in their yard or the park to find the colors. Collect at least one item of each color and use these to create a new color wheel, or list what items were found that match the colors.
In addition to the scavenger hunt, children can make their own color wheels with paper plates. The website offers each color children can include on their color wheel, and provides a recipe for homemade finger paint as an option.