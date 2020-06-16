BROCKWAY – Mengle Memorial Library is opening back up, but the plan is to do everything to stay safe during the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak.
Head Librarian Darlene Marshall said that the goal is to keep people from getting infected but continue to provide library services.
“I have signed a document saying I will follow state guidelines and do everything I can to keep my customers safe, so that’s what I will do,” Marshall said. “Keep in mind that items may not be readily available as we must quarantine them after use.”
Marshall described the new quarantine process. She said that all materials should be returned through the book drop on the right side of the entrance. Then, the staff will quarantine for 10 days before being cleaned and made available for checkout.
The library will be open for calls and appointments on the following schedule: Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During those hours, the staff will answer the phone and schedule pickup services, where patrons call in and request items to be picked up curbside. There are also 10-minute appointments for browsing the collection, which can also be made by calling the library. The phone number is (814) 265-8245.
Even those guided visits have additional requirements for health and safety.
“Laws and guidelines will be followed as the library works to reopen,” Marshall said.
“For the respect and safety of everyone masks will be required to be worn in our building. Gloves will be provided by the library because any items touched without gloves must be quarantined for 10 days. We greatly appreciate your patience as we work through the guidelines and new procedures.”
Marshall added that no fines will be accrued during this time. Items checked out before the closure will be due July 15.
The library also has two ebook options on its website, menglelibrary.org.
Marshall thanked her patrons for their patience.
“We are working to provide services in an effective manner based on the new guidelines we will need to follow,” she said. “Thank you for your patience.”