BROCKWAY – Mengle Memorial Library is increasing its browsing and appointment hours.
The library in Brockway has been open by appointment only since reopening after the COVID-19 shutdown. While appointments are still preferred, the library will have its doors open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays except Thursdays.
“We prefer people still make appointments,” Head Librarian Darlene Marshall said. “But if someone stops in from 11 to 4, we will be happy to serve them.”
The library will be open on Thursday, but the library is limiting who can come in on that day.
“People can still call us to schedule on Thursdays, but we want to be open for our vulnerable population,” Marshall said. “We want to make sure that those people who might be more susceptible to COVID have a day that they feel safe to come.”
The library is also making itself available after school for students to stop in and quickly get what they need. The curbside book ordering is still available.
During the 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. hours, staff members will be assisting people in finding books, using computer services, and making copies. They will also answer the phones for those calling to request a book or make an appointment. Marshall stressed that the library’s open-door hours are not the only time people can come in.
“Anyone calling from 11 to 4 can schedule an appointment for the evenings or Saturdays,” she said. “Saturdays are appointment only, and we have no problem staying later in the evening to accommodate an appointment. We’re trying to maximize staff but give as many opportunities as possible for our community to use the library.”
Mengle Memorial Library’s phone number is 265-8245. The catalog and other services can be found on its website at menglelibrary.org.