DuBOIS — A local man is starting up a mental health support group for those struggling with negative thoughts.
Patrick Raymond will be hosting a mental health support group at the DuBois American Legion beginning on Friday at 5:30 p.m. His goal with this group is very simple — to save some people’s lives.
He believes if he can help just a few people with this group it will be worth it. He hopes he can show people there are still reasons to be happy about life.
Raymond explained that he found himself in a very dark place in the past. His oldest daughter was very sick, and he planned to kill himself if she died. He said he just wanted to be wherever his daughter was going to be if something happened to her.
He says his goal is to make a few people smile and laugh when they leave the group for the evening.
“When they walk out the door, if they had a good time, they have to be laughing,” Raymond said.
Raymond said people seem to be so unhappy with their circumstances and life. He said he hopes the group will give them a reason to come and talk with others.