ST. MARYS — Police were still searching Christmas Eve for a Mercer County man who had been hiding in the region.
According to a report issued by the City of St. Marys Police Department, Wayne Scott Sailar, 42, of West Middlesex, is being sought following a police pursuit Dec. 20.
According to police, at approximately 2 p.m., Sailar led police on a four-mile chase before he and a passenger, Nicole M. Offie, abandoned the vehicle they were in and fled on foot.
Offie was apprehended and, according to the report, informed police that she and Sailar had recently come to the area and had been staying with a man named Bill MacDonald on state Route 66 near Kane. She said they chose a wooded area so that Sailar could flee and hide if police pursued him.
According to police, Sailar has 31 total warrants for his arrest, is wanted by authorities in Mercer County for failure to appear in court for a DUI charge, is wanted by Shenango Township police for aggravated assault, is wanted by Pulaski Township police for flight to avoid apprehension and is wanted by Brookfield Township, Ohio, police for obstructing justice.
Later the evening of Dec. 20, Johnsonburg Borough police reported observing an individual matching Sailar’s description at Kwik Fill. According to the report, police went to the store with a picture of Sailar and an employee identified it as a match.
Sailar was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, a dark-colored hoodie with a zipper and a dark-colored beanie.
Anyone with information on Sailar is asked to contact St. Marys police at 814-781-1315 or Elk County Control at 814-772-0000.
Court records show charges against Sailar for felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude officer and flight to avoid apprehension; misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief; and 16 traffic-related summary counts were filed Dec. 21 in district court in St. Marys.
Offie was being held in the Elk County Prison on a detainer issued by Mercer County probation and parole. Court records show a string of court filings against her in Mercer County this year, including three active cases.
