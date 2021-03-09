REYNOLDSVILLE — The first Reynoldsville Merchant Market was successful on Saturday, bringing many people out to Main Street for an evening of shopping and community.
People gathered by the marquee sign for a night around the bonfire and food provided by Larry’s Barbecue. The local Boy Scout troop was sure to keep the fire burning as they offered hot chocolate and coffee.
Inside the stores down Main Street, patrons enjoyed special deals and other local vendors as they browsed. The night provided an opportunity for many local artisans to bring their wares straight to town.
The Serene Bean and Winery at Wilcox set up shop inside Roses on Main. Millertech offered space to Calhoun Farm and artists from Brockway Center of Arts and Technology. Peaceful Day Yoga held children’s yoga in the studio, while the front of the shop displayed the wares of local vendors Pebble and Root, Sister’s Sewing Crafts by Lisa, and Sammi Bly’s dream catchers.
Peaceful Day Yoga owner and one of the event coordinators, Cathy Streigal said the event was beyond her expectations for the first time ever.
“The kids’ yoga has had a lot of interest, and it’s been constant,” Streigal said. “We’re going to do more.”
Reynoldsville Hardware offered free mountain pies to patrons as they came through the store, and held a fundraiser for the Reynoldsville Historical Society.
“At one time Soldier Mine was the biggest coal mine in the world, and we have original authentic coal from Soldier Mine, for a $3 donation you get a card and piece of coal,” said Judy Lake, owner of Reynoldsville Hardware. “So we’re kind of doing for the historical society tonight and offering free mountain pies.”
She was also selling local handmade grammy phones for $10 that would also be going to the Reynoldsville Historical Society.
The whole evening kept all the participating stores busy with people coming and going, and the Boy Scouts kept the bonfire warm well into the night.