CLEARFIELD — A DuBois woman accused of being a meth dealer and burglarizing her mother’s house in Clearfield waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Lacy K. Brothers, 29, is charged with burglary — a felony of the first degree; criminal trespass — a felony of the second degree; receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking — which are misdemeanors of the first degree; manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — an ungraded felony; and use/possession of drug paraphernalia — an ungraded misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 12 at 11 a.m., a Lawrence Township police officer was at Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris’ office on Leonard Street when he saw a station wagon parked in the parking lot packed full of personal belongings, including the trunk and back seat. Brothers was sitting in the passenger seat and a male named Cody Palmer exited the magistrate’s office and got in the driver’s seat and drove off.
At 11:30 a.m. a Clearfield woman reported her home was burglarized and she believed Brothers and her friend were responsible. She said she wasn’t home when it happened and she had locked her doors before leaving. When she returned she noticed multiple items missing from her home.
She said Brothers often goes to a storage facility near the ethanol plant in Clearfield. Police went to the storage facility on Hammermill Lane and found Brothers in the station wagon scraping a white powdery substance off the screen of her cell phone. A spoon with residue was also in plain view on the center console. When asked, Brothers couldn’t give an explanation of where she was earlier in the day.
Palmer was found inside a storage locker and he was transported to the police station to be interviewed. He said Brothers asked him to take her to a residence on Mill Road. Once there, Brothers went through her purse but couldn’t find the key so she climbed through the window. Once inside, she unlocked the door and asked for his help in removing items and they placed them in the vehicle.
Brothers was then interviewed and said she took items that belonged to her but admitted to taking other items as well. She said she and her mother have been going back and forth and apologized for handling it the way she did.
The vehicle was searched and on the passenger side floor where Brothers was sitting there was a metal box containing 50 or more clear plastic baggies, a scale, a glass pipe, two bags of suspected methamphetamine and $1,000 in cash.
The victim identified numerous items in the vehicle that were hers including food, extension cords, hygiene products, backpacks, purses, shoes, baskets etc.
Brothers is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
