ST. MARYS — Nichelle Marie Curley, 20, of Ridgway, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
The Elk County Sheriff’s office contacted the St. Marys Police Department May 10, advising that two deputies were going to serve an eviction notice to Curley at the downstairs apartment of 1129 Brusselles St. There were allegedly concerns for the safety of the deputies, so additional assistance by the SMPD was requested.
The notice was originally posted on April 29, asking the resident to vacate by May 10, according to the affidavit of probable cause. After knocking several times and getting no response, deputies found the front door unlocked, and announced they were entering several times before finding Curley inside a bedroom.
The occupants were advised they had 10 minutes to gather personal belongings before vacating. Police allegedly observed several drug paraphernalia items, a plastic bag with a crystal substance and methamphetamine, on Curley’s bed.
A search warrant was obtained to search the apartment after it was vacated. Drug paraphernalia, two prescription bottles and a plastic bag filled with a red-crystal substance, a burnt pen tube and tin foil with burnt pink residue and a plastic bag of methamphetamine were allegedly recovered during the search.
Curley is confined in the Elk County Jail and her preliminary hearing is scheduled June 25 at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys.