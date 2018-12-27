JOHNSONBURG — A man facing more than 1,000 counts related to the sexual assault of a child waived charges related to intimidation of his victim to central court.
According to court documents, Michael Allen Chittester, 26, of 3403 Grant Road, Ridgway, waived felony charges of conspiracy to intimidate a witness or victim and criminal use of a communication facility to the court of common pleas.
A formal arraignment is scheduled Jan. 7.
According to an affidavit of probably cause filed against Chittester, he called his brother from the Elk County Prison five times on Oct. 17 and talked to him about “getting the victim alone, so that he could try to get the victim to change her story.” Following the conversations, Mark Chittester is alleged to have contacted the victim’s mother on Facebook and by text message about seeing the girl.
Chittester faces 1,200 felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent exposure and corruption of minors after allegedly forcing a girl to perform sexual acts on him over a period of four years.
He is currently listed by court documents as awaiting plea court on those charges.
Chittester is being held on $150,000 bail.
