DuBOIS — Michael “Mike” Marshall has formally announced his candidacy for the vacant Magisterial District Judge seat in DuBois.
The justice seat, District 46-3-01 of Clearfield County, includes the areas of DuBois, Treasure Lake, Penfield, Luthersburg, Troutville, Falls Creek, Rockton and Grampian. A special election is being held for the seat following the retirement of Judge Patrick Ford in October.
Marshall has cross-filed as both Republican and Democrat in preparation of the municipal primary election scheduled for May 18.
Marshall, a lifelong resident of the DuBois area, stated, “I am running for district judge because the citizens of our judicial district deserve a judge that will make certain that the District Court operates as fairly and efficiently as possible. I believe that I am uniquely qualified to be that judge. In nearly 30 years as an attorney, I have handled a wide variety of cases, both civil and criminal. The legal knowledge and experience I have gained is invaluable – just as valuable is the human experience. I have dealt with people from all walks of life, who are usually involved in the legal system because of some sort of unpleasant event or dispute. I have learned that all people regardless of what they are going through deserve to be treated with respect and empathy. As your judge, I pledge to be firm when need be and discharge my duties as fair and impartially as humanly possible.”
Marshall graduated from DuBois High School. He attended Clarion State University, where he earned a degree in business administration receiving high honors. Upon graduation, Marshall returned to the DuBois community to work for Deposit Bank, where he was an assistant to the auditor. He left that position to work for United Cerebral Palsy in Falls Creek. Mike and his wife, Grace, worked in many of the local group homes in the area –but primarily the children’s home which housed six children. Marshall became a program manager for United Cerebral Palsy.
In 1989, Marshall decided to pursue a law degree. He attended Duquesne Law School, where he earned his Juris Doctorate degree ranking third in his class. Marshall chose to return to his home community of DuBois to practice law and continue to raise his family.
Marshall began his legal career in 1991 with a law clerkship with Judge Charles Alexander in Clarion County. From there, he served as assistant district attorney under both Judge Fredric J. Ammerman and Judge Paul Cherry. Marshall has also served as assistant public defender for Clearfield County since 1997. He served as chief public defender in Clarion County from 2001-2007. Having worked in Clearfield County courts for nearly all of his career, Marshall has an excellent working relationship and knowledge of the court system.
Marshall has operated a private practice throughout his career and has experience in many facets of the law. In 2014, he was sworn into Federal Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Throughout his life and career, Marshall has been dedicated to service to his community. He has volunteered with Special Olympics; Camp Confidence; Fresh Air Fund; DuBois Area Catholic Schools; Nativity of the Mother of God Parish and various youth sports teams.
He is married to Grace (Fuller) Marshall. They have four adult children and nine grandchildren.