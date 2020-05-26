BROOKVILLE — Michael Todd Wonderling submitted a guilty plea to five felony counts of child pornography out of the 913 he was charged with in a case from August 2019.
Wonderling was arrested at his place of employment, the Brockway High School, last year following an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Northwest Computer Crime Unit and the Brookville Borough Police.
The state police received images from Microsoft of alleged child pornography, and were able to connect the IP address to Wonderling’s residence. A search warrant executed at Wonderling’s residence returned more than 30 images of child pornography. He was initially charged with 35 felony counts of possession of child pornography on April 17.
New charges were filed in August, bringing his charges to 913 felony counts of child pornography and 11 counts of criminal use of a communication facility. These charges came from information recovered by computer forensic specialists.
Wonderling pleaded guilty to five of these counts, while the 908 other charges and 11 counts of criminal use of a communication facility were nolle prossed.
He was sentenced on April 22 to serve one to two years consecutively for each of the five felony charges. He will also pay a $1,000 fine for each charge totally $5,000, a $100 victim witness fee, an Act 14 DNA fee of $250, a $2,850 PSP Computer Crime Unit fee.
Wonderling will receive credit for time served, and his sentence commenced on April 25. He will be subject to the standard sex offender terms and conditions pf persons on state supervision.