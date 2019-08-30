When asked by 2019 Silver Ribbon Award Committee Chairwoman Claudia “Cookie” Jacobson from whom she learned volunteerism, this year’s recipient, Nancy Micks, gave her a solid answer.
“My dad, he was the man,” replied Micks, noting her father, Paul Reitz, felt strongly about funding and helping community organizations. He was one of the founding fathers of the DuBois Area United Fund, now known as the United Way.
One day Micks’ father gave her a box of red feathers and told her they were for a new campaign — the Red Feather Campaign — to raise money. When she asked why they needed to raise money, her father told her how lucky they were, but said there were groups of people who can’t get through the day and nobody can afford to hand over a lot of money. He told her if everyone who could would give a little, it would turn into a lot and they would be able to help a lot of people who need it.
It was then, at the age of 10, Micks began her life of service as being the school representative supporting the community effort of raising approximately $79,000, which in 1956, was a lot of money. Her job was to hand out those red feathers to all the children at school in order to get them involved and excited and talking about the Red Feather Campaign. In 1956, a big red feather was colored in as money was raised; That compares, she said to today’s thermometer.
Over the years, Micks, who retired in 2015 as the executive director of the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce after 17 years in that position, would become involved in numerous organizations, including: Jaycees, Penn Highlands, Rotary member for 38 years, United Way, Haven House, Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority Board, North Central Enterprises Board, DuBois City Council, Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals Board, DuBois Renaissance, Bucktail Council of the Boy Scouts, Goodwill Industries Board of Directors, Parkside Community Center volunteer, and the Cottages at Christ the King Liaison Committee.
“If you know Nancy, this was not easy for her to accept this award,” said Jacobson. “She doesn’t do things looking for glory. She does things out of love.”
One thing Micks told Jacobson is “we should all be looking forward, not backward.”
But Thursday’s presentation of the annual award, which recognizes someone in the community who exemplifies community service and volunteerism, as well as someone who mentors others in reaching their full potential, was a time to look back and celebrate some of Micks’ successes.
Jacobson was provided thoughts about Mick’s volunteerism to the DuBois community by people who know her best. In turn, Jacobson shared some of those thoughts with those attending the luncheon at the Community Center of Christ the King Manor.
“I felt that she was extremely deserving of this special honor given from the DuBois community,” said John Micks, Nancy’s husband of 20 years. “This award exemplifies a dedication to helping others pursue professional excellence within our community.”
John Micks said Nancy never wanted personal recognition for the things she did to help the community.
“Her only wish was to see the DuBois area develop and thrive,” said John Micks. “Like so many times in the past, she unselfishly chose to retire from a position she loved to care for me after my stroke. I want to take this time to congratulate her on this well-deserved Silver Ribbon Award and thank her for all she has graciously given to our community, our family and me.”
Micks’ daughter, Kelly Ball, said as far back as she can remember and throughout her life, her mother has always been involved in volunteering and community service.
“She has made sacrifices over the years with the many hours she devoted to community causes,” said Ball. “Those actions, however, have taught me the value of serving and the satisfaction and gratification you yourself gain in return. Her passion to create a thriving DuBois community hadn’t really become evident to me until my husband, Rob, and I decided to return to our hometown to raise our family. It was then I realized how impactful her commitment has been to not only the City of DuBois, but also the people around her. I am proud to congratulate her in receiving this Silver Ribbon Award for all her hard work and dedication. But I am most proud and honored to call her Mom.”
Kristie Yount, also Micks’ daughter, said Micks embraced her father’s belief in knowing and helping people her entire life.
“It is not enough to existing in a community, she had to be a part of it, see the potential in our region and surround herself with people who she could work with to foster change,” said Yount. “As an adult, I can now fully appreciate the time and energy my mom gave and still gives to others. I know that there are countless lives she has touched as she has mentored, facilitated change and promoted growth in individuals and the community.”
Quoting Winston Churchill, Yount said, “’We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give.’ Thank you mom for all that you have given to myself and our community.”