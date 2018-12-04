ST MARYS — Pet parents are welcome to attend a St. Marys clinic on Saturday, where affordable options are available to keep animals safe.
Elk County Humane Society will host a “Rabies and Microchip Clinic” Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus facility, 3 Washington Street, St. Marys.
The cost is $10 per rabies vaccine, and $20 per microchip, said Elk County Humane Society Operations Manager Sarah Evers.
Not only are these clinics an affordable option for area pet owners to give their animal the proper vaccines, but they are an educational opportunity as well, Evers says. One of the main goals of ECHS is to educate the community on safe ways to care for pets, while finding them loving homes, too.
“The benefit of having your pet microchipped is two-fold,” Evers said. “If your pet is lost, it means identifying your pet. Every vet clinic and animal shelter has microchip scanners that we can use to scan your pets’ chip.
“Once we have that number, we can call the chip company, receive that information and get your animal back to you.”
Secondly, a microchip is recognized as a “permanent form of identification” by Elk County, Evers says.
“We will also have the paperwork to get the lifetime license for Elk County, if they are purchasing a microchip,” she said. “You can get a lifetime county license once, versus purchasing a license each year.”
Microchips are good for both cats and dogs, Evers said. Often enough, the pets found by area humane societies, if they are not strays, have run away from the place they call home.
“The majority of animals we take in are found as strays,” she said. “We have multiple ways to advertise that they are here, but sometimes it’s not enough. Not everyone has Facebook or gets the local papers, so having your pet microchipped is just a simple way of helping us get them back to you.”
All dogs are to be kept on a leash at the clinic, and cats are to remain in a carrier. The ECHS 2019 “Cutest Pet Calendars,” 2019 “January Thaw” lottery calendars and shelter T-shirts will be available for purchase.
For more information, call the ECHS at 814-834-3247, visit the Facebook page or www.echumanesociety.org.
