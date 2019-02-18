DuBois Central Catholic has welcomed a new principal.
DCC President Msgr. Charles Kaza, along with Headmaster Gretchen Caruso, have announced the recent appointment of Karrie Graham Miller as the secondary principal, which was effective Feb. 11.
Miller earned her Bachelor of Education degree at Clarion University and completed her Master’s of Education at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
School officials said Miller has served many years as the director of education at various private institutions. They say her proven leadership experience will ensure a productive learning environment for students at DuBois Central Catholic’s middle and high schools.
“As an alum of DCC and the proud parent of a current student, I’m confident that the educational goals and philosophy of DCC align well with my personal and professional goals,” said Miller. “I am looking forward to working with the students, families and faculty at DCC. All together we will accomplish great things.”
Miller replaces former Principal Dawn Bressler, who resigned to accept a position elsewhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.