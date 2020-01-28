BROOKVILLE — Running a business doesn’t leave much time for fun on weekends, so Laurie Miller decided to bring the fun to her business, and the rest of Brookville.
Miller is the owner of Miller’s Precious Treasures at 92 Pickering Street, just off Main Street. She spends most of her weekends in her shop, while her friends travel around to artisan and vendor fairs in the area.
Miller decided to host a vendor fair in her shop on weekends to bring the vendors to her. The first weekend of February will be the first vendor fair, Groundhog weekend.
“I think it’s going to be great. I know it’s going to be great. Especially once the weather gets nice,” Miller said.
The idea first came to Miller in December, she said. Her friends started collecting business cards from the vendors they saw at other fairs and she began to reach out to them and spread the word of the vendor fair she was planning to start.
One of the rooms in her store has been emptied and filled with tables for vendors. She has room for eight vendors, and will have four crafters and four direct sale vendors. The cost to each vendor will be $20 for the weekend, and vendors will have electricity, wifi, and be able to leave the table set up for the whole weekend knowing it is secured in the shop at night.
Miller wants the fair to offer something different each weekend, so her goal is to have different vendors cycle in weekly. Vendors are welcome to sign up for more than one week, but she would prefer they not pick consecutive weeks.
“They can stay the whole weekend, or they can just do Saturday if they want. That’s totally up to them,” Miller said. “They can sign up for two weekends in a month, but I prefer not consecutive, because I want to keep if fresh and exciting. I prefer different, I don’t want it to get stale.”
She will also have some vendors of the metaphysical during the weekends. For her first weekend there will be a rune reader at one table, and an astrologer and psychic medium at another.
Miller said there will not be duplicates in one weekend. She wants to offer as much of a variety as she can each weekend. Two vendors selling similar wares will be scheduled for different weekends.
“Everything happens when it’s supposed to... It wasn’t that I drug my feet, the time just didn’t feel right,” Miller said.
Interested vendors can reach out to the the Miller’s Precious Treasures Facebook page, or stop at the shop to rent a space for an upcoming weekend.