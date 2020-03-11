DuBOIS — A 29-year-old Minnesota man faces felony assault charges as a result of a March 2 incident at Fullington Trailway’s, 4900 Rockton Road, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On March 3, Sandy Township Police charged Archie Ray Hagger of Minneapolis with three felony counts of aggravated assault–attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, three summary counts of harassment and one summary count of disorderly conduct–engage in fighting.
Hagger is currently lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20 at Ford’s office.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police went to the business in response to a report of an assault in progress. The caller said a man with a hoodie was assaulting people and “two persons were down.”
At the scene, police found two people on the ground, one being Hagger, and the other a male victim, who had Hagger restrained to the ground. Hagger was placed under arrest with his hands cuffed behind his back. He did not resist and was secured in the rear of the patrol car. Police were told Hagger assaulted three employees who required medical attention. EMS arrived and began evaluating and treating the employees.
One of the victims, who was unable to move, told the police that an employee called over from the terminal and said there was a problem. Screaming reportedly was heard in the background. The victim started to walk into the waiting area and saw Hagger allegedly kicking a female employee’s legs. Another male employee reportedly was unconscious and injured on the ground.
Hagger reportedly noticed the male victim who walked in and reportedly threw a chair at him and then approached him in an aggressive manner and took a fighting stance. The male victim reportedly “rushed the defendant and tackled him to the ground.” Hagger allegedly struck the employee approximately three times in the mouth and nose. The victim told police the struggle was very violent and at one point, he bit Hagger on the arm as he was being struck in the face and trying to break free. He was subsequently taken to the Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Room for treatment.
A second male victim reportedly sustained a brain bleed from the incident and was admitted to the hospital for further treatment. The woman reportedly had facial injuries with swelling on the top of her head, which was bleeding, bloody hair, a bloody left ear and there was blood on her clothing. She told police Hagger was showing her something on his cell phone when he began striking her in the face with a closed fist. He allegedly struck her three or four times.
The affidavit said the woman then fell to the ground and Hagger reportedly kicked her in the head with his shoe four or five times that she could remember. She said she started to feel faint and started to lose consciousness, believing she would not be able to escape from Hagger, and that he might kill her. When one of the male victims came into the waiting area, she started to crawl to the door and then exited to the outside. She ran to the garage and locked the door.
The affidavit said Hagger reportedly refused to speak with officers, “Advising white people had no authority.” He was then transported to the emergency room, medically cleared and released pending arraignment.