DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Miracle-Ear, located at 25 E. Park Ave., to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Miracle-Ear explores the newest solutions available for hearing loss, said Julie Collins, who is Board-Certified in Hearing Instrument Sciences (BC-HIS), and has 18 years of experience in the field.
Collins said her goal is to provide the community with a variety of services and products, including hearing evaluations, hearing aid repairs, custom-fit hearing aids, and more.
“We do complete hearing evaluations, and we take people through the whole process to see if they’re a candidate for hearing aids,” said Collins. “And if they are, we talk about what would be best, and then they choose an option. Our hearing aids are very discreet, so you cannot see them when they’re in and they’re so comfortable that you don’t even know you’re wearing a hearing aid. It’s so rewarding to help people hear better and to change their quality of life for the better. I just want the community to know I’m here and that I can help.”
Miracle-Ear has been synonymous with hearing aid innovation and compassionate care for more than 70 years, Collins said.
“It’s like it’s always been there, but I want people to know that there’s such a close connection that we make that makes the process so much easier than what they really think it is,” said Collins. “Sometimes people may be afraid to come in, but what we do is we just take some time to get to know them, do a complete evaluation. The testing takes about 90 minutes. And it’s just so thorough that we know exactly what’s going on when we’re done. Then we can really know how to help them the best.”
Miracle-Ear offers free personalized programming, free office visits, risk-free trial and free annual hearing evaluations (with no-obligation) — which are so important and provides customers with someone they can depend on, Collins said.
The DuBois Miracle-Ear location is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Other Miracle-Ear locations can be found at 265 Allegheny Boulevard, Brookville, and 425 Old Kersey Road, Kersey, where Angel Smith is a consultant.