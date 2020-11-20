DuBOIS — Fourteen-year-old Jazzlyn Harris of DuBois, the 2020 USA National Miss Pennsylvania Junior Teen, leaves today to compete in the weeklong national competition in Orlando, Florida.
A student at the DuBois Area Middle School, Harris won the Miss Pennsylvania title on Aug. 11, 2019 in Harrisburg. She is the daughter of Billy and Carrie Harris of DuBois.
“I was excited to have a year with a team of encouraging girls from all around the state such as Corry, Butler, Clintonville, York, Hanover and Harrisburg,” said Harris on her reaction after winning the title.
Competing in pageants since age 8, Harris has won charity queen, talented miss, and a national role model award.
While doing pageants, Harris said she enjoys the fashion aspect and modeling, the volunteering and the positive pageantry aspect of supporting other girls.
Originally, the national competition was supposed to be held at Disney World in June, but was postponed due to COVID-19.
During the national competition, Harris will compete with other contestants, ages 13-16, in a three-minute interview, runway, and the evening gown. Additionally, Harris is submitting for the national role model competition, the community service award, non-performing talent and the live photoshoot, where her modeling skills will be judged. She will be competing with 50 of the nation’s aspiring hopefuls.
The most challenging aspect of competing in pageants is the interview process which started for her around the age of 12.
“You have to introduce yourself and answer questions posed by a panel of esteemed judges,” said Harris. “The judges for Nationals is a former Miss America, current Miss USA state titleholders, celebrity news corespondent Megan Alexander and the Miss Universe runner-up from Puerto Rico. They are looking for the best representative of the system that will use social media and be able to promote the platform “Crown CARES” which is the anti-bullying campaign in schools.”
Harris has spent her year as Miss Pennsylvania Junior Queen preparing by getting involved in community events, serving as a foster for cats with Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue SBCF and enjoying time with her Pennsylvania sister queens.
Harris completed 145.50 hours of volunteer time during her reign.
She says her favorite trip was the Christmas queens trip to Hershey.
Her favorite volunteer opportunities were those at the Soul Platter Cafe due to their great food and having the support of the DuBois community.
Since COVID-19 has been a barrier to being in the community, she has enjoyed having a mom and litter of kittens living in her home.
Harris is also an all-star cheerleader with Superstar Athletics, where her team placed grand champs earlier this year. She is looking forward to the team’s first virtual competition next month.
Harris expressed appreciation to the following businesses and organizations for their support on her journey, including Luv to Sew for You, The Beauty Bar (Kayla Porrin), JC Penny Salon (Falisha Hutchins), Ashley Vinyl Creations, Soul Platter, Purrfect Paws, her pageant coach Medina Zerishneck, her mother and the community of teachers, family and friends.
The national competition will be aired on pageantslive.com.