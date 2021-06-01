DuBOIS — "It's always good to have a happy ending," said Sandy Township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickel, referring to a Treasure Lake teenager being found safe after he was reported missing early Tuesday morning.
Bickel said the 17-year-old boy reportedly crawled out of his bedroom window and, upon noticing his son wasn't there around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the teen's father immediately called Sandy Township Police.
North Point Fire Co. of the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department and Treasure Lake Security, along with township police, started looking for the teen, who lives in the Silver Woods Golf Course area of Treasure Lake, said Bickel.
At about 5 a.m., emergency responders called for additional help, including township firefighters from Oklahoma, West Sandy and Adrian, while Bickel and Assistant EMA Coordinator Bob Wilson helped coordinate search efforts.
Elkland Search and Rescue from Elk County provided operations and planning for the incident. Unified command was set up with fire, police, EMS, and both township and county EMAs.
A Pennsylvania State Police aviation unit, in addition to Sandy Township and Curwensville water rescue teams, checked both Treasure Lake and Bimini Lake, said Bickel.
Bickel said emergency responders were starting to expand the search with K9 teams en route just before the teen was found.
"He walked into a house nearby and fell asleep in the house," said Bickel.
At about 8 a.m., those at the nearby house saw the teen, who was not known to them, and called Sandy Township police.
"Everything worked out well," said Bickel. "The teen was found in good health."
Also assisting in the search efforts were DuBois City Police, St. Marys City Police, Punxsutawney Borough Police, Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Clearfield County EMA, Treasure Lake Manager Ed Clark, DuSAN Ambulance and EMS West, said Bickel. Emergency crews received food and water donations from Walmart and Sheetz.
"It was another one of those happy endings," said Bickel. "It was a teary moment when they brought the teen to the command center."