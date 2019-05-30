RIDGWAY — With the three-fold slogan “Open Hearts, Open Minds and Open Doors,” Trinity United Methodist Church on South Broad Street has provided more than 115 years of worship for its community.
History
Before the formation of Elk County and the town of Ridgway, Methodism was spreading throughout western Pennsylvania, with Ridgway at the edge of a newly-formed Pittsburgh Conference and near the extended boundary of the Baltimore conference, according to historical documents.
The Pittsburgh conference sent Rev. Benjamin Sedgwick to the newly-planned town of Ridgway in 1833. Seven families lived there at the time, and Sedgwick preached on a Sunday, inviting people to form a class with him after the sermon. Abner Jackson, another young preacher, arrived that same year.
The two ministers’ efforts established a five-member Methodist church in Ridgway, with services held in the homes of members, then later in a schoolhouse.
The first Sunday school was held in the Elk County Courthouse until 1874, when the church came to be on Center Street. The Methodist Episcopal Church petitioned the courts for operation Aug. 6, 1876.
The congregation bought the property, which is 112 feet long and 72 feet wide, on South Broad Street in 1903.
The Methodist Protestant churches merged with the Methodist Episcopal church in 1939 and the Swedish Methodist churches in 1940, when the name was changed to Trinity Methodist Church. After the United Brethren Church united in 1968 as well, it became Trinity United Methodist Church, according to historical documents.
The educational and social facilities were renovated in 1962, including the Sunday school rooms, office, nursery and choir room, and a permanent endowment committee was formed in 1991.
The pastor
The Rev. Roger Peterson has been serving churches since 1980, coming to western Pennsylvania in 2012, he says. He lives in the church’s parsonage with his wife, Abbie. His two children are grown and live in different areas.
Peterson said he likes Ridgway and being in close proximity to everything, including the bank, store and post office. The community gets a lot of traffic and international travelers, he noted.
Peterson also serves Johnsonburg United Methodist Church, but spends the majority of his time in Ridgway. It’s common for a pastor to serve two churches in communities the size of these, he adds.
The stained-glass windows
One of Peterson’s and the community’s favorite church features is the stained glass windows designed by Von Gerichten Arts Glass Company of Ohio. Locals and tourists stop by the church just to look at them on a sunny day, he said.
There are three windows in each side balcony, with the largest — representing Jesus’ birth, suffering and resurrection — on the main floor.
The main entrance window shows the Lord’s face illuminated by a light from Heaven and three sleeping disciples. One of the side panels has ripened grapes for “fruitful life,” another a full “sheaf of ripened grain” representing the harvest. The main-floor window measures 12 by 15 feet and features a life-size figure of Christ by Plockhurst as He appeared to Mary Magdalene in the garden. Major repairs were made to the windows in 2002, according to church documents.
The church
The congregation of about 75 people is tight-knit, Peterson says. Its choir consists of about 12 people.
TUMC primarily offers worship, with services blended in format, Peterson says, meaning they are both traditional and adapting with modern-day styles.
A service is held at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday, with child-care offered during worship, and Sunday school held following the service.
Peterson said he considers the brownstone building to be a “core building” in the community.
Many United Methodist churches are brownstones, he adds, and a number of Ridgway buildings date back to the 1900s.
Outreach
TUMC is involved in contributing to Elk County food banks and the Ridgway Salvation Army, Peterson said, as well as Second Harvest Food Bank based in Erie.
In September, the church hosts a community picnic with many intergenerational activities. Everyone is welcome, the pastor said.
TUMC also works well with other churches in the area, welcoming partnerships with them, Peterson said.
Peterson is the president of the Clergy Association in Ridgway.
“We have a good relationship with churches here,” he said.