PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce will host a new holiday event this year to encourage shopping at stores in downtown Punxsutawney.
Mistletoe Madness will take place in Punxsutawney this Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. During this time, there will be shopping and vendors throughout downtown Punxsutawney.
Santa Claus will also be in the Chamber of Commerce office on this day from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
To encourage shopping, the Chamber will hold a prize drawing that shoppers can only enter by having a card stamped when they go to a store. Customers will receive a card when they enter their first store of the day. As they take the card with them to other participating businesses, they will add stamps from each store.
Once the card is full of stamps, it can be dropped off at the Chamber office to be entered into a drawing for a gift basket. The drawing will be at 2:30 p.m. that same day.
This is the first time the Chamber has added the cards and drawing to the event. They are hoping this will bring out more shoppers to local businesses for the day. It will also be somewhat of an adult scavenger hunt as shoppers move from store to store collecting the stamps.