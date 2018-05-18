DuBOIS — Paramedics from the DuSan Ambulance company staged a mock accident scene Thursday for DuBois Area High School students attending the prom this weekend.
The goal of the short skit was simple: Don’t drink and drive.
“I’m sure your parents are going to be very concerned about you Saturday night when you walk out the door with your dates,” Julie Shepherd of DuSAN told the students. “I have a daughter at home that’s 13. I don’t have to worry about that quite yet, but it will be here before you know it. And I know I’ll be sitting at home worrying about whether my daughter is making the right choices, so we’re hoping this demonstration shows you what making poor choices can result in.”
The mock accident scene included everything from the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department arriving on scene, extricating the patients that sustained critical injuries, the ambulance crew responding, assessing the scene and determining who was critical and who was beyond help. The DuBois City Police Department investigated the accident.
Goble-Baronick Funeral Home participated by bringing a hearse to transport DAHS student Franco DeSantis, who portrayed a passenger who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Student Hayden Ferdarko was one of the drivers involved in the mock accident.
“He is what we would consider a walking wounded,” Shepherd said. “He does have injuries, but none of them appear to be life threatening at this time. The police department will arrive on the scene and try and determine whether there’s alcohol involved in this accident.”
DuBois City Policeman Lanny Prosper gave a field sobriety test to Ferdarko.
“Right now our ambulance crews are determining how critical the other three patients are in the vehicle. They’ve determined right now that Franco is a DOA, so our focus is going to be on the other two patients (Alaina Heberling and Lauren Lamb) that are in the vehicle. Their injuries are life threatening.”
A Life-flight helicopter also flew in and landed and students were able to examine it.
The “accident” showed in real-time what life-threatening injuries driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can cause.
