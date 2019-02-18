A Saturday market event will benefit two Clearfield County organizations aiming to provide packages of care to people in need.
A “Mommy’s Market/Flea Market” vendor event will be held Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Luigi’s Villa at 800 West Weber Avenue.
Beth Ann Segerberg-Roy, founder of ROYal Party and Event Planning, said this is the first year for the “Mommy Market/Flea Market.”
Segerberg-Roy plans events from baby showers to fundraisers in DuBois and surrounding areas.
More than 50 tables of baby and children’s clothing, toys and other items will be offered by area moms, she said.
Not only does the effort provide local mothers with a place to pass their children’s items on to other moms, but the funds go toward two great Clearfield County organizations — “Pouches of Positivity” founded by Stephanie Errigo and “Little Bag of Sunshine,” founded by Shawna Cassick.
LBOS provides health and hygiene products to young ladies and men in need at West Branch and Philipsburg Osceola Area School Districts, according to its Facebook page, while POP provides care packages to cystic fibrosis patients.
“We chose these two special organizations, because they are all about helping others in need, whether it’s a teen with nothing or an adult fighting cystic fibrosis,” Segerberg-Roy said.
She and Errigo became friends about five years ago, and always help each other in any way they can, Segerberg-Roy said. She also attended DuBois Business College with Cassick and still keeps in touch with her.
“I love seeing my friends succeed and helping the community,” Segerberg-Roy said. “If I could I would give the proceeds to everyone.”
Catholic Charities will also be available to offer information and resources regarding pregnancy and parenting programs offered to mothers in the community, she added.
“This is a great event to break up the winter blues — de-clutter our houses and get ready for the nice weather, with making a few dollars and helping two great organizations,” Segerberg-Roy said. “We feel this is going to be a huge success, and hope to do another one in the fall.”
The event is open to the public, and admission is $1.
For more information, visit the “Mommy’s Market/Flea Market” or ROYal Party and Event Planning Facebook pages.
