RIDGWAY — A fire Monday afternoon on Front Street is being investigated as an arson, according to Ridgway-based state police.
At approximately 4 p.m. Monday, emergency personnel responded to a fire at 811 Front St. It was determined the blaze started on the first floor of the residence.
State police Fire Marshal Russell Stewart said he believes the blaze was set intentionally.
“The investigation is still continuing, but everything I’ve seen indicates an arson,” Stewart said. “They ignited a direct flame by human hands.”
Stewart said while the fire did not destroy the building, it did result in thousands of dollars in damage.
“The structure’s still standing,” he noted. “But I estimate about $100,000 in damage.”
According to a state police report released Tuesday, the victim, Zachary Hoyt, 29, did not have insurance on the structure.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Ridgway Borough police at 814-773-5125, or the Ridgway-based state police’s fire marshal unit at 814-776-6136.
