DuBOIS — “The dinosaurs are coming!”
That was the message from Dr. Jeff Rice, owner of Dr. Doolittle’s Station, at Thursday’s DuBois Council work session.
Rice is interested in buying approximately one-quarter acre that adjoins his property off Route 219 north of DuBois.
The land contains a retention pond, which is Rice’s main concern, but it will also figure into an expansion of Doolittle’s Dinosaurs.
Rice said more than 20,000 visitors took in the dinosaur display last year and his plan is to make the local attraction “the best dinosaur exhibit on the East Coast.”
The lack of a Brontosaurus will be remedied with the addition of a 35-foot long, 29-foot high beast.
Also planned is a smoke-breathing Harry Potter dragon that will be 26 feet in length.
City engineer Chris Nasuti will review Rice’s proposal and report back to the council.
DuBois Cruise InThe council approved a request from Matt Reed to close West Long Avenue from South Brady Street to North Jared Street from 4:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, for the annual DuBois Cruise In, which features classic and late model cars, trucks and motorcycles.
150 already?Councilwoman Diane Bernardo pointed out that the city will celebrate its 150th birthday in 2022 and she said the time is now to start thinking about how to celebrate.
Meeting tonightThe council will hold its first regular meeting of the month at 7 p.m. today in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
Councilman Jim Aughenbaugh was absent from Thursday’s work session.