DuBois Area School District officials have learned more about the Rockton School Bell since a student presented an Eagle Scout project proposal to the board.
At the board’s October meeting, Hayden Sweet, a ninth-grader at the DuBois Area High School, was given preliminary approval to move forward with a project to refurbish the bell, which is located in front of the district’s Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard. After it is restored, he said that he would like to relocate it to the Roger Collins Courtyard at the high school.
However, there are concerns as to the history of the bell and how it came to be placed in the front yard of the district office.
Sweet, who is a Life Scout in Boy Scout Troop 26 at the First United Methodist Church in DuBois, said in a previous Courier Express article that he did not want to offend anyone with moving the bell to a more prominent location at the high school courtyard.
Administrators and directors agreed and provided updates at a recent meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Wendy Benton said she spoke to three different individuals about why the bell was moved to the district office.
“I believe that school has been closed for quite some time and it’s still a sensitive topic as I was talking to some of the individuals,” said Benton. “There are still some hurt feelings ... that school was closed so I think that the bell has a great significance to those of Rockton.”
Benton said the individuals with whom she talked appreciate Sweet’s interest in wanting to restore it. She said she received opinions as to why the bell was moved to the district office yard, but didn’t believe she should share them because of a lot of emotion attached to the bell.
Director Gilbert Barker said he talked with several people in the community who think the project is a great idea.
“Everybody supported that, but they were also of the opinion that they enjoy seeing it out there where everyone can see it on Liberty Boulevard,” said Barker.
Though Sweet wasn’t at the meeting when the update was provided, his father was, and he said he didn’t know if not moving the the bell would still fulfill all of the requirements for his Eagle Scout project. He said he would check into it with the Boy Scouts.
