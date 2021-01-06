ST. MARYS — The Leadership Elk and Cameron County Program is still in full swing this year, but taking place a little differently due to COVID-19, said Kate Brock, director of the Community Education Center (CEC) in St. Marys.
The CEC’s Leadership Elk and Cameron County Program, dedicating to shaping young adults, is being hosted monthly through one-hour virtual sessions, Brock says. There are around 27 people registered, and 17-20 who sign on for the virtual sessions.
Due to COVID-19, the sessions are a bit different. For example, for the LEC’s History and Preservation Day, participants would normally travel to the Johnsonburg Community Center and take a walking tour of Ridgway.
In December, a pre-recorded tour was provided for LEC participants, Brock says. In October, a virtual tour was given of Elk County Recycling Center as well. Eight participants rated the tour high-quality, and during a LEC survey, said they learned much about recycling and how simple it can be.
In November, participants learned about impromptu speaking with Elk County Toastmasters.
Some parts of the program have been put on hold, such as community-approved projects. For example, Jake Newman raised $6,000 to provide new windows at the JCC.
There seems to be more participation this year, Brock says, since participants can sign on virtually.