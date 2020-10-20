BROCKPORT — Area residents with a “large” passion for pumpkins attended the Great Pumpkin Weigh Off in Altoona this year, one of them being Brockport man Matt Rettger.
Rettger said this is his third year growing pumpkins. The first, he grew one to 365 pounds. The second unfortunately rotted. This year, Rettger took a 964-pound pumpkin to the weigh off.
He started the pumpkin process in April, actually planting it in May. Growing a pumpkin includes “babying it” on a daily basis, doing things like trimming, fertilizing and watering to make it grow properly.
“It’s a fun hobby to just do in your backyard,” Rettger says, noting that it’s rewarding to see the final product.
Neighbors or people driving by often requested to come and see the pumpkin, he said, or comment on how much it was growing. Some have also stopped by with children to have their picture taken with the pumpkin.
“It’s a big conversation piece,” he said.
Next year, Rettger’s goal is to grow a pumpkin to be more than 1,000 pounds.
It’s also enjoyable to attend events like the Weigh Off, Rettger said, since he met many people who enjoy the same hobby he does, some of them local.
“You get to talking to each other, and you get ideas from them,” he said.
Rettger sold his pumpkin, and it will now be part of street display in Maryland.
He noted that his wife, Debbie, and Don Jacob helped with the pumpkin throughout the year, and Fran and Tim Hutchins took care of the pumpkin when Rettger was away.
Local woman Krista Peace said her husband, Randy Peace, and daughter, Maya Peace, raised a pumpkin to be 705.5. pounds. They also attended the Great Pumpkin Weigh Off.
This was an exciting father/daughter experience, she noted.
“My daughter said this was a great experience, knowing how small it started and watching it grow so big,” Peace said.
Randy Peace said this taught their daughter a lot about hard work and patience.
“They had to water and take care of it every day,” she said.