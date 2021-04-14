PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council was approached by more residents from the West Mahoning Street neighborhood who oppose the possible rezoning of a property for an Arby’s to be built.
Four of the five residents who signed up to address the council were there to oppose the rezoning. Patrick Fleckenstein, Connie Neal, Jim Fleckenstein and Bill Vassallo all addressed the council with their opinions.
Patrick Fleckenstein was the first of the residents to speak, setting the tone for what was to be a string of residents opposing the rezoning of a property in what is currently a Traditional Neighborhood Development area.
“Creating commercial property in the middle of a traditional neighborhood defies common sense and defies the recommendation of Pennsylvania municipalities planning code,” Patrick Fleckenstein said.
Bill Vassallo was the last to speak, but raised different issues than others, sharing disappointment with the Planning and Zoning Committee’s handling of the upcoming public hearing. He said he and the rest of the residents found out about the meeting on Feb. 24 when they read the newspaper.
When he and other concerned citizens called the borough about this, they were told a public hearing would be held May 5. He then said last week, they received a letter to inform the public hearing was changed to May 19.
He complained that no one in the borough office had contacted the residents about the process, or the need to change the meeting. He said this impacted some of the residents who will not be able to attend the hearing on the new date.
“We will also request that the council create a venue for the May 19 public hearing that’s conducive for both parties to be able to listen and discuss the issues. We cannot have six people in the chamber at one time and others standing in the hall. We must all be able to hear what each other are saying,” Vassallo said.
As of now, there is not to be more than six members of the public in the council chamber at a time due to COVID-19, and there are often residents waiting out in the hall during meetings.
He said the residents were also not informed what the format of the meeting will be. He alleged that he was told by Council President Michele Lorzenzo that each individual would be given three minutes to speak. When he called the borough recently about the change of the meeting date that it would be a discussion format.
Connie Neal said she could offer the perspective of a concerned mother, as she and her husband and three boys moved into the neighborhood four years ago, and have enjoyed it because of the locality.
She said it’s a quiet neighborhood, and that’s what her family and so many other people enjoy. She pointed to the number of people who walk the street because of the low traffic. She said if there was any indication it would be developed for commercial purpose, they would not have considered moving there.
“...and we really can’t see any benefit to our community as a whole just by putting a fast food restaurant or some type of business comparable to that in that area,” Neal said.
Jim Fleckenstein said he has lived 66 years in a traditional neighborhood on West Mahoning Street, growing up on the street, and later buying a home in the same neighborhood with his wife.
He recalled years ago, at what is now the Marion Center Bank location, a proposed gas station was being built, and because of neighborhood opposition the construction was stopped. He said this was before there were zoning laws, and the council at the time had the foresight to preserve the neighborhood as it was.
“To change the zoning from a traditional residential neighborhood to a highway commercial zone is a very serious decision that should require input from all parties involved,” Jim Fleckenstein said. “Dedicated residents are hard to find these days in any community and are an invaluable resource and I ask that the concerns of our citizens be considered in the future plans of Punxsutawney.”
The council offered no remarks once the residents had finished giving their comments and concerns.