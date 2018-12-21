Use of winter road materials has been heavy for this time of year in Sandy Township, according to Public Works Director Matt Cook.
“I’ve ordered more salt than ever for this time in the year,” Cook said at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting. “But the last couple of weeks, things have slowed down.”
Cook said winter road materials used in November totaled 161 tons of salt and 401 tons of anti-skid.
The road department also cleaned the ditches and graded the berms on Guy Avenue, Hess Road, Yale Road, South Main Street and Hubler Road, he said. Crews also graded the bottom of West Long Avenue and graded sections of the Gamelands Road.
Cook said the road crew also cleaned up and straightened materials at the stockyard.
Water and sewer dept.
The crew performed their daily routine of responding to PA 1 calls, water meter readings and water and sewer sampling, said Cook.
They also installed the heaters at the Main Street Pump House and at the Telemetry Building at the storage tank.
On Dec. 4, Cook said the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection inspector inspected the Slab Run Sewer Plant.
“We are currently performing some routine maintenance and updating some equipment at the plant,” said Cook.
Building and grounds
Cook said the crews finished the closing the township park and winterized the equipment until spring.
Industrial Park Access Road
Engineer Perry Bowser said he has met with the project manager to discuss the relocation of the road because of the wetlands issue. The township was informed that the additional work is going to cost approximately $90,000. Currently, the township has $220,000 set aside for the project.
“We will not be spending all that for 2019 because construction won’t start until 2020,” said Bowser.
Zoning report
Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Jim Keck said construction is slowing down in the township with only three permits being issued in November.
He said the total construction for the month was $182,000 and that included one new home with a cost of $150,000.
