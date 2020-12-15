ST. MARYS — Families, friends and community members have been braving the cold to paint messages of Christmas cheer on resident windows at Elk Haven Nursing Home.
EHNH Administrator Arlene Anderson said there are currently 10 unclaimed windows.
“I would say we’ve had over 50 windows painted,” she said.
In November, EHNH announced it was looking for the community to paint messages and designs on resident windows to bring some light to the current circumstances.
Everyone from family members of residents to youth groups, Girl Scouts, elementary school students and groups of friends have visited to paint the windows, Anderson said.
“We had amazing community support,” she added. “The residents are enjoying the scenery. There are a lot of different designs.”
Painters have been writing messages, such as “Merry Christmas,” backwards so the words face the resident, Anderson said.
Anderson said Elk Haven has also received acts of kindness for its staff, including local students creating cards for its workers.
“We also had two families make larger donations, which funded some Christmas activities for the staff,” she added.
Some of these activities have included an Elf on the Shelf search with prizes and a coffee and cocoa bar.