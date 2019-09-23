ST. MARYS — More than 100 Elk County youths enjoyed hatchet throwing, trapping, shotgun shooting and other outdoor activities at the St. Marys Sportsmen’s Club Saturday.
The annual Elk County Youth Field Day event was started around 26 years ago, said SMSC President Bill Simbeck. Volunteers from several organizations volunteer at Youth Field Day or make monetary or supply donations.
“People who used to come when it first started are bringing their kids now,” Simbeck said.
There were eight different stations, including fishing, 22 shoot, shotgun shoot, trapping techniques, pheasants forever, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) nature station, archery and Cherokee run, where youths can throw tomahawks at a wooden target.
Field Day is a great chance to expose youths to outdoor activities they may not get to do regularly, Simbeck said. Each child left with a prize that day, such as firearms, binoculars, fishing poles and outdoor gear.
The stations focused on safety and adult supervision, Simbeck said. The sound of a horn signaled for youths to switch stations every so often.
Volunteers gave parents and guardians a tour and explanation of each station. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Pennsylvania Game Commission also offered classes for adults.
There are approximately 1,200 people involved in the sportsmen’s club, Simbeck adds.