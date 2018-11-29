BROCKWAY — Morelli’s Family Restaurant on Route 219 is a place where the name on the building says it all — everyone who comes in leaves feeling like family.
The Morellis of Brockway have owned the former fast food place for more than 30 years, said Co-Owner Darren Morelli. The business was purchased by his father, Fran Morelli Sr., in 1984.
In 1989, lifelong chef and Brockway local Bill Symonds was hired as the restaurant cook, Darren said, bringing his old-school, homemade cooking style with him.
Symonds convinced the family to start offering specials, such as meatloaf and chili, Darren said. In 1991, the restaurant went from fast food service to a sit-down environment.
“We knew people wanted a place to go for good, home-cooked meals,” Darren said.
Home-cooked meals are exactly what they serve, too — like freshly made chili or sausage gravy and biscuits.
Symonds died in 2009, leaving his recipe book behind, which restaurant employees now consider “the Bible,” Darren said.
Symonds liked to keep his recipes a secret, but decided to give them to the place close to his heart before he left. Classics such as “Bill’s Chili” and “Bill’s Homemade Lasagna” are both still hot items on the menu today.
“He made this business what it is,” Darren said. “When he passed away, we wanted to carry on those recipes.”
Morelli’s Family Restaurant will email their daily specials to area businesses, too, who regularly order from them, Darren says. They are also a sponsor of many teams and organizations in the community.
“I think that’s important, to give my regulars something different to look forward to,” he said.
On the average, Morelli’s has about 15 employees, Darren said. Some, such as cook Kim Benson, have been there for almost 30 years.
“We feel it’s the friendships people build there, and the atmosphere and staff, that keeps them coming back,” he said.
Jennifer Snelick, who has been with the restaurant since 2002, said it started as a temporary job, but became an important part of her life.
“I get attached to the customers, and they become family,” she said.
The restaurant sees many regulars, many of whom become friends of the staff. They will even bake cakes for a customer’s birthday and celebrate occasions together.
“There are people who come in to eat twice a day,” Darren said. “They look forward to seeing our other regulars.”
Brockway resident Jeff Jones meets a group of local men at the roadside restaurant almost every day, he said, when he isn’t traveling as a truck driver.
“We all talk and share information,” he said. “You just get to know people. Every little town has a place and a table with all the locals — this is it.”
For more information, visit Morelli’s Family Restaurant on Facebook or www.morellisfamilyrestaurant.com.
