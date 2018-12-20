HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania will provide a financial incentive package to aid Morgan Advanced Materials and Technologies with a planned expansion in the region.
The expansion project is expected to create 41 new jobs at the company’s facilities in Elk and Potter counties.
Due to growing demand for the ballistic armor systems supported by Morgan’s material technology and used by military and law enforcement, the company requires new equipment and furnace technology in order to increase production to meet demand.
Morgan has pledged to invest at least $1.6 million into the expansion project, which will create 41 new jobs and retain the 441 existing jobs at Morgan’s facilities in Coudersport and St. Marys.
Morgan received a funding proposal from the state Department of Community and Economic Development for a $100,000 Pennsylvania First grant and $82,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits, to be distributed upon the creation of new jobs.
Morgan, headquartered in St. Marys, is a materials technology company that develops, manufactures and markets engineered products from carbon, graphite, silicon carbide, and other related materials. Morgan also provides build-to-print components to support customers’ application needs in rotating equipment for the industrial, nuclear, and aerospace markets.
